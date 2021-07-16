Quantcast
Summerleigh Geimer, left, daughter of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting in 2018, holds the hand of education reporter Rachael Pacella after Pacella mentioned that Winters saved her life by throwing distracting the shooter with a trash can. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
‘It’s been a never-ending nightmare’: Capital Gazette survivors, family relieved by verdict

By: Associated Press Brian Witte July 16, 2021

Survivors of the Capital Gazette attack and family members of those who were killed embraced in relief and applauded the jury for rejecting the gunman's plea.

