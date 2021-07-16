Quantcast

Maryland lost 6,400 jobs in June; unemployment rate increased to 6.4%

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2021

Maryland lost 6,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to 6.4%, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo