Have you modified your severance agreement recently? You should (access required)

By: Laura Rubenstein July 17, 2021

Are you planning to lay off employees and use your same template severance agreement which hasn’t been modified in the last year?  Better think again, particularly if you plan to terminate an employee’s health coverage. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law on March 11, 2021, made significant changes to how COBRA is ...

