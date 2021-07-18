Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Will legacy of pandemic be better bank-business ties? (access required)

By: Gina Gallucci-White July 18, 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to business shutdowns, many companies turned toward the Paycheck Protection Program. Over two rounds of payments, the federal government’s small business loan program aimed to help companies with keeping employees on the payroll as well as to pay for other costs. As guidelines changed and money went out on a first-come, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo