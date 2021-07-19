Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

2 Md. community colleges partner with systems company for skills training (access required)

By: Eric Neugeboren July 19, 2021

Johnson Controls, a company that produces air conditioning, heating and digital automation systems for buildings, launched a partnership last week with 10 community colleges across the United States — including Montgomery College and the Community College of Baltimore County. The partnership comes amid growing demand for skilled technicians for building systems and as community colleges increasingly ...

