Coppin St. gives students more than $1M in relief (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021

Coppin State University Monday announced its Student Debt Relief Initiative (SDRI), which will clear roughly $1 million in student balances. The initiative, which is federally funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, is available to students who were enrolled during fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To ...

