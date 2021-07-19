Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Goucher’s new strategic plan focuses on diversification (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter July 19, 2021

Goucher College is experiencing something of a metamorphosis.   Between the launch of the school’s next strategic plan, the development of a new campus master plan, a newly installed chairperson for its board of trustees, a brand-new Science Research Center and more, the small liberal arts college in Towson seems to be at the precipice of a brand new ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo