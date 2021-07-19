Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation hired Jim Enright as director of commercial lease administration. In this new position, Enright will be responsible for streamlining department processes and procedures to ensure proper information flow throughout CRC. His work will include taking an active role in the leadership and development of our in-house commercial lease administrators. Prior to joining CRC, Enright ...

