By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021

Nena Peaker, was named the assistant director for the Community Living Program with The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region. Her dedication to helping people with differing abilities has successfully enabled her to climb the career ladder within the non-profit organization. She began her career at The Arc NCR in April of 2014 as a Direct Support Professional. ...

