By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021

Rob Fossi joined mid-Atlantic nonprofit affordable housing provider Enterprise Community Development as its senior vice president of development. In his new role, Fossi will utilize his decades of experience in the industry to manage the real estate development department for the seventh largest nonprofit affordable housing developer in the country including new construction, renovations, recapitalizations, and ...

