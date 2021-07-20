Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Capital Funding Group closes $660M in Bridge-to-HUD financing (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Capital Funding Group (CFG) Tuesday announced the closing of a Bridge-to-HUD loan in excess of $650 million. This transaction represents the largest single financing deal CFG has executed in 10 years. Following a record-setting first quarter, this financing contributes to CFG’s over $1.5 billion in secured loans year-to-date. Director Craig Casagrande and Senior Associate Andrew Jones originated the ...

