

Cathy Beeding | The Cordish Cos. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Cathy Beeding has joined The Cordish Companies as executive vice president and general counsel and Suzanne Trout was named executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Beeding joins the company’s gaming group and is responsible for all legal, regulatory and compliance affairs, including oversight of all Live Casino & Hotel properties in Maryland and Pennsylvania, along with igaming and sports betting ...

