Frontier Airlines adds new route at BWI (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Low-fare air carrier Frontier Airlines Thursday announced it will begin service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport Sept. 8. The Denver-headquartered airline will fly nonstop from Atlanta to BWI four times a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Frontier serves more than 100 destinations throughout the United States and 31 international destinations ...

