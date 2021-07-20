Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lee Westgate | NASW (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Lee Westgate, MSW, MBA, LCSW-C has joined the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) as manager of policy and advocacy. NASW has 55 state/territorial chapters and is headquartered in Washington. NASW’s robust social justice and workforce policy portfolio includes economic equity, criminal and juvenile justice, health care equity, immigration, voting rights, environmental justice, LGBTQ+ issues, among others, ...

