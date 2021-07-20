Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. banks say they’re broadening investments in minority businesses  (access required)

By: Gina Gallucci-White July 20, 2021

After the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, many residents, organizations and businesses began taking a closer, deeper look at racial and economic injustice. Though many have been making contributions for a number of years, several area banks say they have expanded their investments in minority businesses and neighborhoods. “Historically, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo