Neighbor Ride launches vehicle donation program (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Maryland nonprofit Neighbor Ride Tuesday announced the launch of a vehicle donation program that helps fund new and existing programs serving older adults in Howard County. These programs include volunteer-driven transportation for medical appointments, shopping, social outings, wellness activities and other needs, as well as the delivery of food and durable medical equipment to vulnerable, homebound ...

