By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Suzanne Trout was named executive vice president and chief marketing officer with The Cordish Companies. As executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Trout will be responsible for the planning and execution of key marketing and brand development strategies across the Cordish Gaming portfolio. Most recently, she served as chief marketing officer at Foxwoods Resort Casino in ...

