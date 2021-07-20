Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tom Barrack speaks on Jan. 19, 2017, at a rally in Washington. Barrack, chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday, in California on charges alleging that he and others conspired to influence Trump's foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Tom Barrack speaks on Jan. 19, 2017, at a rally in Washington. Barrack, chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday, in California on charges alleging that he and others conspired to influence Trump's foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Trump inaugural committee head charged, accused of being UAE agent (access required)

By: Associated Press Brian Melley and Larry Neumeister July 20, 2021

The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he conspired to influence Trump’s foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo