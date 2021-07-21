Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bethesda-based company brings airport assistants to BWI (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter July 21, 2021

Ten years ago, when Julie Melnick was traveling out of a California airport with her two-year-old, juggling a diaper bag, a massive car seat, luggage and a stroller, all she needed to make her trip exponentially easier was an extra set of hands.  “I said to the gate agent, ‘would you mind giving me a hand?’” she recalled. “He ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo