Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BioNTech to acquire cell therapy manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021

BioNTech SE and Santa Monica, California-based Kite, a Gilead Company, announced the two companies have entered into a purchase agreement for BioNTech to acquire Kite’s solid tumor neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) R&D platform and clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July. Terms of the deal were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo