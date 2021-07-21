Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Crosby Marketing Communications lands 5-year, $12M contract (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications won a second consecutive five-year contract with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to provide strategic communications services to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), agency officials said Wednesday. The $12 million contract supports the USPSTF’s mission to improve the health of people nationwide through evidence-based prevention in primary care. The USPSTF is an ...

