Hispanic, Black Langley Park tenants sue landlord, allege housing bias (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 21, 2021

A real estate investment company intentionally neglected its two Langley Park properties to maximize shareholder profits without regard for the health and financial well-being of its low-income tenants, who are exclusively Hispanic or Black, a civil rights group has alleged in a federal housing discrimination lawsuit filed this week. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has allowed its ...

