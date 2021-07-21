Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals — July 22, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Family Law; Children in Need of Assistance: In a Child in Need of Assistance case, where the juvenile court considered the statutory factors of §5-525(f)(1) of the Family Law Article, taking into consideration the father’s past conduct, the children’s best interests, and the goal of achieving a timely, permanent placement for ...

