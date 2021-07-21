Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MacKenzie chosen to lease Box Hill Corporate Center (access required)

By: Sean Wallace July 21, 2021

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC Wednesday was awarded the leasing assignment for 3465 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, a 97,500-square-foot office building in Abingdon. The leasing team will include MacKenzie Senior Vice President/Principal Tom Mottley and Senior Vice President Beetle Smith. The assignment began earlier this month. Situated less than 1 mile from I-95, Box Hill ...

