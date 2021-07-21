Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Reversing earlier vote, key panel now backs Hogan’s $6B highway project (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 21, 2021

A key intergovernmental panel Wednesday voted to support a proposed toll lane expansion in the DC suburbs over the objections of some local and state leaders who decried a bare-knuckle push by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on behalf of the $6 billion project.   The vote by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments' Transportation Planning Board reverses ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo