Dr. Aminta H. Breaux

President

Bowie State University

Dr. Aminta H. Breaux has been president of Bowie State University, one of the state’s historically black universities, since July 2017.

Last year, she faced the daunting challenge of running an institution of higher learning during a pandemic.

“Leaders like myself in higher education were faced with what appeared to be insurmountable obstacles to delivering on our mission for access and affordability to a quality educational experience,” Breaux said.

“During the pandemic I secured and directed resources to maintain the health, safety and well-being for the campus,” she went on. “Numerous decisions during uncertain times were made over the span of more than a year, and knowing those decisions had far-reaching implications for the faculty, staff and students who live and work at BSU and for their families and communities was a tremendous responsibility.”

Breaux said she favors a collaborative style of leadership, a style she said was instrumental in reaching well-informed decisions throughout the pandemic.

Asked who influenced her to be the type of leader she has become, Breaux said she was lucky to have strong women in her family to serve as role models.

“I also had the privilege of growing up with a father who educated, coached and mentored many students, athletes and aspiring professionals throughout his lifetime,” she said. “His example set the bar high and inspired me to pursue a career in education; and his insightful, determined and inspiring style of leadership is perhaps the strongest influence.”

Born and educated in Philadelphia, Breaux is a member of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the Governor’s P-20 Leadership Council of Maryland.

In 2017, she was named educator of the year by the National Council of Negro Women.