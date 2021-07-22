Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Emerging from pandemic, senior care facilities face a host of challenges (access required)

By: Eric Neugeboren July 22, 2021

Steve Coetzee doesn’t know what the future holds for the senior community he runs in Boonsboro. The Fahrney Keedy community has felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the pandemic cost the community $2.5 million, due in part to hazard pay given to all employees and the nearly $500,000 paid for coronavirus testing. A COVID-19 ...

