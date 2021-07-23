David J. Shuster

Managing Principal

Kramon & Graham P.A.

David J. Shuster is a trial lawyer and managing principal at Kramon & Graham. He represents clients in high-stakes business and real estate litigation matters and has particular experience representing professionals and prominent members of the community.

Shuster also has represented commercial plaintiffs in large collection and asset-recovery claims, including for concealment of assets by alter-ego entities. He also represents clients in claims that involve fatalities and catastrophic injuries, including product liability and medical malpractice claims, and those involving auto and cycling accidents and has recovered millions of dollars for clients in his plaintiff ’s practice.

Shuster is also a permanent member of the Judicial Conference for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

During the pandemic, he worked hard to lead the firm, keeping a positive outlook through 2020 and maintaining the firm’s culture of teamwork and support. He also co-founded a group of law firm leaders who, at the start of the pandemic, talked about the impending crisis and how best to respond, including how to handle the firms could transition to a remote workforce.

“Consensus building has always been my approach and last year was no different,” he said. “It allows individuals the opportunity to express their unique point of view, fosters collaboration on solutions, and often results in innovative outcomes.”

Looking back at his greatest influences, Shuster said his late father was a lifelong role model, as were Lee Ogburn and Philip Andrews, both former managing principals at the firm.

“Whatever influence I’ve had over the years, I hope it has been in connection with maintaining a collaborative team setting where people have similar professional aspirations and genuinely trust each other and enjoy each other’s company and friendship.”