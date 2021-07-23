Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HAKIM KNIGHT v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 23, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Lay opinion Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Hakim Knight, appellant, was convicted of four firearm-related offenses: possession of a regulated firearm after a disqualifying conviction (underage possession of a firearm); possession of ammunition while prohibited to possess a firearm; wearing, carrying, or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo