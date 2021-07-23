Karen S. Cherry

President

Karen Cherry LLC

Early in Karen S. Cherry’s career, she realized the effect of a positive attitude not only on herself, but the people around her.

“I made it a point to try to be as positive as I could in every situation,” she said. “As my leadership roles expanded throughout my career, influence took on a whole new meaning. I realized that I can have an impact on the greater community through my mentoring, public speaking and my work on nonprofit and industry boards. I take pride in mentoring young professionals to help them become the leaders of the future.”

In March, she opened her own business, Karen Cherry LLC, after serving as vice president at The Howard Hughes Corporation for five years.

She previously worked as principal at Lee & Associates Chesapeake Region, director of brokerage services at Cushman & Wakefield and commercial real estate adviser for SVN International Corp.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherry was passionate about helping those in need. Individually, she supported local restaurants through donations and ordering takeout as well as organizing regular virtual social gatherings to keep friends and family connected.

“I worked extra hard with the nonprofits that I support to find creative ways to accomplish their goals despite the challenges that COVID presented for each of them,” she said. “In the office, I created a cross-discipline team of employees who were interested in walking/running. We met virtually to share photos and stories.”