LEO DONNELL SHAW v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 23, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Discharge of counsel -- Meritorious reasons Appellant Leo Shaw was convicted by a jury of two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a rifle/shotgun by a prohibited person, and one count of illegal possession of ammunition. He was sentenced to incarceration for a total ...

