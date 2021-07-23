Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

OLIVIA C. GRINNELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 23, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop By way of a criminal information, the State charged appellant, Olivia C. Grinnell, with various narcotics-related offenses. The Circuit Court for Dorchester County denied her motion to suppress the narcotics recovered after a traffic stop. Ms. Grinnell entered a not guilty plea on an agreed statement ...

