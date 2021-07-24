Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

New federal rule is not really helpful for disabled air travelers (access required)

By: Gary C. Norman July 24, 2021

I recently rewatched the movie “Meet the Fockers,” reflecting upon the protagonist’s mishaps with airline travel. As Americans, including those with disabilities, who pay taxes, we recently subsidized the survival of the airlines as these private-public entities because of the pandemic. One should easily understand his struggle, if he had been a person, who works ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo