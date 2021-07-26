Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Biden nominates Prince George’s lawmaker for U.S. attorney for Maryland (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 26, 2021

President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Maryland state Del. Erek L. Barron to be the next U.S. attorney for Maryland.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo