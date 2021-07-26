Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

COLUMBIA ASSOCIATION, INC. v. DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA ARTS AND CULTURE COMMISSION, INC., ET AL. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

Real property -- Trespass -- Holiday light show Columbia Association requested a preliminary injunction to prevent the owner and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion from hosting a six-week long, drive-through holiday light display. Columbia Association alleged that the light display would trespass on its property. The Circuit Court for Howard County denied the request for a ...

