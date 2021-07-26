Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dr. Ashley Hodges | Notre Dame of Md. University

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

Dr. Ashley Hodges joins Notre Dame of Maryland University as the new director of athletics, after a national search. A seasoned intercollegiate athletic leader and advocate for student success, Hodges will lead Notre Dame’s competitive NCAA Division III athletic and recreation programs, recruiting student-athletes and engaging in student retention efforts. Hodges comes to Notre Dame from Rosemont ...

