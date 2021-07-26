Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JESUS SAMUEL TORRES-GOMEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 26, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by state -- Improper burden shifting Convicted by the Circuit Court for Wicomico County of first degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, second degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, and related offenses, Jesus Samuel Torres-Gomez (hereinafter “Mr. Gomez”), appellant, presents for our review two questions: whether ...

