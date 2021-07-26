Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Karen Gibbs and Michelle Coates | Md. Council on Economic Education (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE), a nonprofit organization that enhances economic and financial literacy for Maryland's K-12 students, named Karen Gibbs as the organization’s chairman of its board of trustees and Michelle Coates as the new vice chairman. As chairman, Gibbs will help advance the Maryland Council on Economic Education's mission to help bring ...

