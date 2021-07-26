Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland gov honors swimmer who withdrew from Paralympics (access required)

By: Associated Press Brian Witte July 26, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's governor honored deaf and blind swimmer Becca Meyers on Monday for courage in championing the disabled, after the three-time gold medalist withdrew from the Paralympics in Tokyo when told her mother couldn't travel to the games as her personal care assistant. Gov. Larry Hogan presented a citation to Meyers during a news conference ...

