Matan Companies breaks ground on Progress Labs at Riverside I (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

JLL announced Monday the Matan Companies has broken ground on the third of its six Progress Labs developments along the Interstate 270 corridor, Progress Labs at Riverside I in Frederick. The speculative project, slated to deliver in fall 2022, will total 215,000 square feet comprised of a single story 118,000-square-foot biomanufacturing building, along with a three ...

