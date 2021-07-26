Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

Megan Pringle, senior content strategist with Baltimore County Government and former anchor/reporter at WBAL-TV; Darrin Brown, resident and CEO of McClung-Logan Equipment Company (a subsidiary of ML Holdings Company); and Rico Winston, director of the Urban Development Group and a parent advocate, have been elected to the board of directors of The Arc Baltimore.

