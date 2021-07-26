Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, promoted Roger Dickens to service manager at Cardiff Hall and Stevenson Lane Apartments. Dickens has worked for CRC since 2019 as a service technician. In his new role with the company, Dickens will focus on a wide variety of responsibilities to assure a high level of service ...

