Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RYAN KELLY HAZEL v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 26, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Body-worn camera footage We are called upon to determine whether the Circuit Court for Baltimore City improperly admitted an officer’s body-worn camera footage and if there was any error, whether the error was harmless. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo