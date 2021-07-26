Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SABRINA COLBERT V. CAPITAL ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 26, 2021

Contracts -- Maryland Closed End Credit Law -- Standing In Bolling v. Bay Country Consumer Finance, Inc., Case No. 699, Sept. Term, 2019 (July 1, 2021), this Court considered a case very similar to the instant case: in both cases, a consumer entered into a credit contract with a bank to finance the purchase of a ...

