TERENCE WILLIAMS v. DIMENSIONS HEALTH CORPORATION (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions July 26, 2021

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Apparent agency This medical malpractice action arises from Dr. Montague Blundon’s negligence in treating appellant/cross-appellee Terence Williams’s right leg, which was injured in a motor vehicle accident, while at appellee/cross-appellant Dimensions Health Corporation, Inc., d/b/a Prince George’s Hospital Center (“Hospital”). Read the opinion

