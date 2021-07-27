Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US (access required)

By: Associated Press Mike Stobbe July 27, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for ...

