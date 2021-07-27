Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Associated Press Paul Wiseman July 27, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August ...

