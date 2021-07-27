Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Johns Hopkins appoints former Cambridge police chief to lead development of police force (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter July 27, 2021

Johns Hopkins has appointed Branville Bard Jr., formerly the police chief of Cambridge, Massachusetts, as its newest vice president of public safety.

