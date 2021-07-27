Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

I-Mab gets preliminary OK for potential dual listing on Shanghai Stock Exchange (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021

Gaithersburg-based I-Mab announced preliminary approval for the potential dual listing of the company's newly issued shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

