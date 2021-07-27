Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

People’s Counsel urging rehearing on Washington Gas rate case (access required)

By: Special to The Daily Record Julia Arbutus July 27, 2021

A dispute between the Office of the People’s Counsel and Washington Gas Light Company over a proposed utility rate increase is at a standstill.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo